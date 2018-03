* NSE index down 0.49 pct, BSE index 0.44 pct lower

* Energy stocks fall

March 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at their lowest close in about a week on Thursday and posted their biggest percentage fall in more than a week as financial and energy stocks hurt sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 33,685.54. The broader NSE index ended 0.49 percent lower at 10,360.15.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)