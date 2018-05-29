Indian shares end lower; financials drag

* NSE index down 0.5 pct, BSE index 0.6 pct lower

May 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of gains, with lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd and State Bank of India weighing on the indexes.

The broader NSE index closed 0.52 percent lower at 10,633.30 while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.61 percent at 34,949.24.

Nifty bank index ended 1.4 percent lower and the Nifty PSU bank index dropped 2.95 percent.

ICICI Bank closed 3.1 percent lower while State Bank of India fell 2.9 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)