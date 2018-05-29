FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 29, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares end lower; financials drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index down 0.5 pct, BSE index 0.6 pct lower

* ICICI Bank top pct loser

May 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of gains, with lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd and State Bank of India weighing on the indexes.

The broader NSE index closed 0.52 percent lower at 10,633.30 while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.61 percent at 34,949.24.

Nifty bank index ended 1.4 percent lower and the Nifty PSU bank index dropped 2.95 percent.

ICICI Bank closed 3.1 percent lower while State Bank of India fell 2.9 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.