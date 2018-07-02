Indian shares end lower; financials, energy stocks drag

* NSE index ends 0.53 pct down, BSE index 0.45 pct lower

* HDFC Bank biggest drag on NSE index

* Only 17 stocks end higher on NSE index

July 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, dragged down by profit-booking in market heavyweights, as sentiment across the globe slid on political developments and factory surveys.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.45 percent at 35,264.41.

The broader NSE index ended 0.53 percent lower at 10,657.30.

HDFC Bank Ltd was the top drag on the NSE index, ending down 1.7 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)