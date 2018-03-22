FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Indian shares end lower; F&O expiry weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to end lower on Thursday, due to volatility around the expiry of monthly derivative contracts at the end of the session.

The broader NSE index closed 0.4 percent lower at 10,114.75, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.39 percent at 33,006.27.

Financial stocks took a beating with ICICI Bank Ltd and State Bank of India ending 2.1 percent and 2.6 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

