Indian shares end lower; F&O expiry weighs

March 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to end lower on Thursday, due to volatility around the expiry of monthly derivative contracts at the end of the session.

The broader NSE index closed 0.4 percent lower at 10,114.75, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.39 percent at 33,006.27.

Financial stocks took a beating with ICICI Bank Ltd and State Bank of India ending 2.1 percent and 2.6 percent lower.

