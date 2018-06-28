Indian shares end lower for 2nd day; F&O expiry, rupee fall weigh

* NSE index ends 0.8 pct lower

* BSE index closes 0.5 pct lower

* ICICI Bank falls 2.7 pct

June 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second straight day on Thursday as investors turned cautious on the expiry of derivatives contracts, while the rupee hit a record low amid intensifying global trade war.

The broader NSE index ended 0.77 percent lower at 10,589.10, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.51 percent lower at 35,037.64.

Financials dragged the indexes down with private lender ICICI Bank Ltd and index heavyweight Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ending lower by nearly 3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)