May 30, 2018 / 10:23 AM / in 2 hours

Indian shares end lower for second day; Italy worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second day, weighed down by jittery global stocks on fears of repeat elections in the euro zone’s third-largest economy, Italy, with investors trimming exposure to riskier assets.

The broader NSE index closed 0.18 percent lower at 10,614.35, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.12 percent at 34,906.11.

ICICI Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp contributed the most to the index fall.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

