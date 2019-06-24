Indian shares end lower for second straight session; auto, metals drag

* NSE, BSE indexes end around 0.2% down each

* JSW Steel top pct loser on NSE

BENGALURU, June 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, with metal and auto stocks among the biggest drags, as caution ahead of the federal budget and a delay in monsoon rains dampened investor sentiment.

The broader NSE index closed 0.21% lower at 11,699.65, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.18 at 39,122.96. Both the indexes posted their second consecutive session of falls.

JSW Steel, top loser by percentage on the NSE index, ended 3.5% lower, while Eicher Motors Ltd, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, closed down 3.2%.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)