Indian shares end lower; HDFC Bank drags

* NSE index down 0.4 pct, BSE index slip 0.3 pct

* Financials lose; auto stocks gain

June 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in financials stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd, while gains in auto stocks including Maruti Suzuki Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd capped losses.

The broader NSE index closed 0.37 percent lower at 10,696.20 while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.27 percent at 35,227.26.

However, both the indexes ended the week 0.9 percent higher.

HDFC Bank, the top drag on the indexes, lost 1.4 percent.

Maruti Suzuki rose 3.2 percent while Bajaj Auto ended 5.3 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)