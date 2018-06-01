FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 1, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end lower; HDFC Bank drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index down 0.4 pct, BSE index slip 0.3 pct

* Financials lose; auto stocks gain

June 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in financials stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd, while gains in auto stocks including Maruti Suzuki Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd capped losses.

The broader NSE index closed 0.37 percent lower at 10,696.20 while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.27 percent at 35,227.26.

However, both the indexes ended the week 0.9 percent higher.

HDFC Bank, the top drag on the indexes, lost 1.4 percent.

Maruti Suzuki rose 3.2 percent while Bajaj Auto ended 5.3 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.