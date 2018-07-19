Indian shares end lower; Kotak Mahindra Bank top drag

* NSE index 0.21 pct down, BSE index flat

* Hindalco hits 1-yr low

July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, a day ahead of a no-confidence motion against the government, dragged by financial stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd .

The broader NSE index closed 0.21 percent lower at 10,957.10, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.06 percent at 36,351.23.

Kotak Mahindra Bank closed 3.7 percent lower after it reported a smaller-than-expected profit for the quarter ending June.

Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd, which slumped to a one-year low in the session, ended 7 percent weaker.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)