Indian shares end lower; Mahindra and Mahindra top loser

* NSE ends 0.7 pct down, BSE 0.6 pct lower

* Both indexes post first weekly fall in four weeks

* Markets shut on Friday for public holiday

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to end lower on Thursday due to broad-based losses across the sectors, with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd being the top loser on both the indexes.

The broader NSE index closed 0.69 percent lower at 10,526.75, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.62 percent at 34,981.02.

Both the indexes posted their first weekly loss in four, with the NSE index finishing about 1.5 percent lower, while the BSE index closing down 1.3 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra ended about 3 percent lower.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Friday for a public holiday.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)