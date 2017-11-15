Indian shares end lower; metal, consumer stocks drag

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as falling global commodity prices pushed metal shares such as Vedanta Ltd down, while consumer stocks such as ITC Ltd also weighed on the indexes.

The broader NSE index closed 0.67 percent down at 10,118.05, its lowest in more than a month. The benchmark BSE index was down 0.55 percent at 32,760.44, a three-week low. Both the indexes posted their third straight day of losses.

Vedanta Ltd fell 4 percent, while ITC Ltd ended 1.1 percent down.

