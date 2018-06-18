Indian shares end lower on weak global cues

* Nifty Metal index down for 7th day

June 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as concerns about a global trade war turned investors cautious, with metals and information technology stocks coming under selling pressure.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.17 percent at 10,799.85, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.21 percent lower at 35,548.26.

The Nifty Metal index lost for a seventh straight session, while the Nifty IT index closed nearly 0.7 percent lower.

