FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Software
June 18, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end lower on weak global cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Nifty Metal index down for 7th day

June 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as concerns about a global trade war turned investors cautious, with metals and information technology stocks coming under selling pressure.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.17 percent at 10,799.85, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.21 percent lower at 35,548.26.

The Nifty Metal index lost for a seventh straight session, while the Nifty IT index closed nearly 0.7 percent lower.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.