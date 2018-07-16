FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end lower; Reliance, ICICI Bank top drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index down 0.7 pct, BSE index dips 0.6 pct

* Oil prices hurt energy shares

July 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, as a dip in oil prices hurt energy stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd, while ICICI Bank Ltd fell on reports that the bank has hired a law firm to look into allegations of irregularities in some loan accounts.

The broader NSE index closed 0.74 percent lower at 10,936.85, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.6 percent at 36,323.77.

Reliance Industries closed 2.2 percent lower, while ICICI Bank fell 3.2 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

