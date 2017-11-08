FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower; Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel drag
November 8, 2017 / 10:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end lower; Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, with refiners such as Reliance Industries Ltd falling on concerns over surging crude prices, while Bharti Airtel Ltd slumped after a Qatari shareholder sold a stake.

The broader NSE index closed 0.45 percent lower at 10,303.15, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.46 percent at 33,218.81.

Reliance Industries Ltd ended 1.9 percent lower, while Bharti Airtel closed 3.7 percent down.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
