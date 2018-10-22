Indian shares end lower; Reliance Industries drags

* NSE index down 0.57 pct; BSE index 0.53 lower

* Reliance Industries sinks 3.5 pct

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for the third consecutive session on Monday, weighed down by index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd as macro concerns, including higher crude prices and liquidity crunch, hurt the trading sentiment.

While the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.53 percent at 34,134.38, the broader NSE index ended 0.57 percent lower at 10,245.25.

Reliance Industries was the top drag on the index, ending down 3.5 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)