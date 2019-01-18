Indian shares end marginally higher on Reliance Ind boost

* Reliance Ind posts best close in over 15 weeks

* Sun Pharma top drag, ends down 8.4 pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares finished a touch higher on Friday, as earnings-driven gains in oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd helped offset sharp losses in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.03 percent higher at 36,386.61, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.02 percent at 10,906.95. The former posted a weekly gain of 1.05 percent - its best since late November - while the latter closed the week 1.02 percent higher.

Reliance Industries accounted for the biggest share of gains, ending 4.4 percent higher at its best closing level since Oct. 3 after it reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday.

Sun Pharma shares plunged 8.4 percent to their worst close since February, 2013 after reports of fresh allegations by a whistleblower against the country’s biggest drugmaker. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)