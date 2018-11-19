Indian shares end near 7-week closing high ahead of cenbank meet outcome

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday as investors awaited an outcome of a central bank board meet with the government on key issues related to liquidity, lending rules for banks and handing over surplus reserves to the government.

The broader NSE index closed 0.76 percent higher at 10,763.40, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.9 percent to close at 35,774.88. Both the indexes clocked their best closing level since Oct. 3.

Yes Bank Ltd was the top gainer on the NSE index, with shares ending 7.83 percent higher. Meanwhile, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd’s stock lost the most on the index, closing down 4.2 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)