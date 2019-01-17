Indian shares end nearly flat in subdued trade

* NSE index up 0.14, BSE index 0.15 higher

* Reliance Industries closes 0.13 pct lower ahead of results

* Jet Airways reverses course to settle higher

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended the session nearly unchanged on Thursday, as gains in IT and financials stocks were offset by losses in healthcare and consumer stocks, while investors marked time ahead of corporate earnings.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.15 percent higher at 36,374.08, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.14 percent at 10,905.20.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed 0.13 percent lower. The conglomerate is due to report its quarterly results on Thursday.

Jet Airways Ltd, which sank 4.93 percent earlier in the day, reversed course to surge 5.78 percent, after State Bank of India on Thursday said lenders of the beleaguered airline were considering a restructuring plan for it.

