Asia
June 17, 2019 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares end over 1% lower; metal, oil stocks drag

2 Min Read

* NSE index, BSE index end 1.3% lower each

* Only five stocks ended in the green on NSE index

BENGALURU, June 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended more than 1% lower on Monday, dragged by metal and energy stocks, while the country’s move to slap retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. goods stoked fears of a trade tiff between the two countries.

The broader NSE index closed 1.28% lower at 11,672.15, while the benchmark BSE index was down 1.25% at 38,960.79. The indexes logged their worst closing levels since May 23.

Tata Steel shares fell 5.7%, while broader Nifty metal index shed 2.9%. Reliance Industries closed down 2.7%.

After falling as much as 1.4% in Monday’s trade, NSE index closed above a support at 11,667.92, the 100% Fibonacci projection level of the correction from June 3 high to June 7 low(wave A). On Tuesday, the market may watch out if this level supports the index.

Below the current support, the Index also has a key support at 11,607, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from Oct. 26, 2018 low to June 3 high.

For the mid-day report, click

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below