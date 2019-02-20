Indian shares end over 1 pct higher as heavyweights shine

* NSE index end up 1.2 pct, BSE index close up 1.1 pct

* BSE index snap 9-day losing streak

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares finished over one percent higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark BSE index snapping a nine-day losing streak, led by strength in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys Ltd .

Shares in broader Asia rallied as investors bet the latest round of talks between the United States and China would yield a trade deal, putting an end to a protracted tariff war.

The broader NSE index closed 1.24 percent higher at 10,735.45, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 1.14 percent at 35,756.26.

The BSE index snapped out of nine straight days of losses, recouping from its worst losing streak in nearly eight years, while the NSE index recovered after eight consecutive sessions of falls.

Reliance Industries finished 1.5 percent higher, while Infosys ended up 2.3 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)