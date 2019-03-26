Indian shares end over 1 pct higher, financials drive gains

* NSE, BSE indexes end over 1 pct higher

* Financials surge; IT stocks end lower

March 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased losses from the last two sessions to settle more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday, as U.S. treasury yields edged up, easing concerns of a recession in the world’s largest economy.

The benchmark BSE index settled 1.12 percent higher at 38,233.41. The broader NSE index rose 1.14 percent to 11,483.25.

Financial stocks accounted for half the gains, with Nifty Bank index closing 2.05 percent higher.

IT stocks were the only losers, with the Nifty IT index ending 1.29 percent lower.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V)