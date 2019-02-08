Indian shares end over 1 pct lower, Tata Motors drags

* NSE index close down 1.14 pct, BSE index down 1.15 pct

* Tata Motors end at lowest level since Oct 2011

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended over 1 percent lower on Friday, hammered by auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd after the automaker stunned markets by posting the biggest-ever quarterly loss in Indian corporate history.

The broader NSE index closed 1.14 percent lower at 10,943.60, while the benchmark BSE index was down 1.15 percent at 36,546.48.

For the week, NSE index added 0.5 percent, while the BSE index gained 0.2 percent.

Biggest drag on both the indexes were Tata Motors’ shares, ending 17.6 percent lower, their lowest closing level since Oct. 5, 2011. It posted a loss of about $3.8 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31, mostly due to a massive impairment at its British luxury car making unit Jaguar Land Rover.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)