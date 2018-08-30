FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 30, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Indian shares end slightly lower; derivatives expiry weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE closes 0.08 pct down, BSE ends 0.13 pct lower

* Financials drag both indexes

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, as gains in consumer and healthcare were offset by losses in financial stocks, in volatile trade due to expiry of derivatives contracts at the end of the session.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.08 percent at 38,690.10, while the broader NSE index ended 0.13 percent lower at 11,676.8.

Bajaj Finance ltd ended 1.9 percent lower, while Indusind Bank Ltd closed 1.6 percent weaker.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was the top gainer on the nifty index, ended 3 percent firmer, while Tata Steel Ltd closed up 2.4 percent.

For midday report see

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.