Indian shares end slightly lower; derivatives expiry weighs

* NSE closes 0.08 pct down, BSE ends 0.13 pct lower

* Financials drag both indexes

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, as gains in consumer and healthcare were offset by losses in financial stocks, in volatile trade due to expiry of derivatives contracts at the end of the session.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.08 percent at 38,690.10, while the broader NSE index ended 0.13 percent lower at 11,676.8.

Bajaj Finance ltd ended 1.9 percent lower, while Indusind Bank Ltd closed 1.6 percent weaker.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was the top gainer on the nifty index, ended 3 percent firmer, while Tata Steel Ltd closed up 2.4 percent.

