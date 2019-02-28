Indian shares end weaker; all eyes on Indo-Pak spat

* Both NSE and BSE indexes close 0.1 pct lower

* GDP data to be released around 1200 GMT

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday amid expectations that tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan will not escalate further, while investors awaited a key economic data due later in the day.

The United States, China and other world powers have urged restraint from the two nations as tensions escalate following tit-for-tat airstrikes in the wake of a suicide car bombing that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Feb. 14.

The broader NSE index closed 0.13 percent lower at 10,792.50, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.11 percent at 35,867.44.

In February, the NSE index slipped 0.4 percent, while the BSE index finished over 1 percent lower.

Blue-chip IT stocks were hammered, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, the top drag on the NSE index, closing 3.6 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)