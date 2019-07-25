Indian shares erase gains, close weaker for 6th day

* NSE index down 0.2%, BSE falls 0.04%

* Reliance Industries, Tata Motors among top drags

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares failed to hold early gains and ended lower for a sixth straight session on Thursday, pressured by losses in conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and automaker Tata Motors Ltd .

The broader NSE index ended 0.17% lower at 11,252.15, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.04% at 37,830.98.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries extended losses in the last hour of trade to finish 2.2% lower on its worst day in over a month. The stock finished at its lowest closing level since March 1.

Shares of Tata Motors, the country’s top automaker by revenue, slid 4.6% ahead of its quarterly results. The stock was the biggest percentage loser on the indexes.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Ltd was the top percentage gainer, closing 3.9% higher.

For mid-day report see: (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)