Indian shares extend gain to over 5-month closing high

* Both NSE, BSE indexes 0.9 pct higher

* Reliance Industries, financials lead

July 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday and posted their highest close in more than five months, led by financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) and energy stocks including Reliance Industries Ltd.

The broader NSE index gained 0.87 percent to 10,947.25, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.85 percent to 36,239.62. The NSE index posted its highest close since Feb. 1, while the BSE index marked its highest close since Jan. 29.

Reliance Industries climbed 2.9 percent, while HDFC rose 2 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which is due to report its quarterly results later in the day, closed 0.4 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)