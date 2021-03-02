Indian shares extend gains as lenders, IT stocks advance

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with the Sensex crossing the 50,000 mark again on the back of a rally in financial and IT stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.8% to 14,880.10 by 0355 GMT, about 120 points short of the 15,000 level that it last touched on Feb. 25.

The S&P BSE Sensex firmed 0.78% to 50,225.63, revisiting a level that it rose above 16 times in February.

Both the indexes jumped over 1.5% on Monday as a halt in the recent bond markets sell-off helped riskier assets recover from last week’s turmoil, while an expansion of a vaccination drive at home and upbeat domestic economic growth also supported sentiment.

Asian shares were broadly higher on Tuesday, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.97%.

In domestic trading, lender HDFC Bank and IT firm Infosys were the top boosts to the Nifty, rising more than 1.5% each.

Meanwhile, newspapers here cited the Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as saying that the unexpected technical glitch that halted trading at the National Stock Exchange last Wednesday had cost the government "immensely."