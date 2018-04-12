Indian shares extend gains for sixth day; CPI data in focus

* Both indexes end 0.4 pct higher

* Infosys close higher ahead of results on Friday

April 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a sixth straight session on Thursday, ahead of key retail inflation data later in the day, as a weakening rupee and expectations of positive quarterly results boosted information technology stocks.

The broader NSE index ended 0.4 percent higher at 10,458.65, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.47 percent higher at 34,101.13.

Infosys Ltd led the gains, closing 3.5 percent higher. The software services exporter will kick-start the January-March corporate results season on Friday.

Investors await March retail inflation data due later on Thursday for cues about the economy. Retail inflation likely eased to a five-month low in March as increases in food prices slowed once again but remained above the central bank’s medium-term target, a Reuters poll found.

For midday report, click