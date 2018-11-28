Indian shares extend gains into 3rd session; TCS, Infy lead

* NSE index end up 0.4 pct, BSE index 0.6 pct higher

* Nifty IT index up 2.9 pct, Yes Bank top pct loser

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, helped by IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd, although investor sentiment was cautious ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts later this week.

The broader NSE index closed 0.4 percent higher at 10,728.85, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.57 percent at 35,716.95.

The Nifty IT index gained 2.9 percent with TCS rising about 5 percent and Infosys adding 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, state-run lenders fell with the Nifty PSU bank index shedding nearly 2 percent. Punjab National Bank lost 3.9 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd declined 3.9 percent.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd lost the most on both indexes, ending 11.3 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)