March 30, 2020 / 3:53 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Indian shares fall as coronavirus cases increase

1 Min Read

* NSE index down 2.76%, BSE index falls 2.86%

* Coronavirus cases cross 1000 - govt data

BENGALURU, March 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Monday morning as the number of coronavirus infections in Asia’s third-largest economy showed no signs of slowing in spite of a nationwide lockdown.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.76% to 8,421.05 by 0345 GMT and the benchmark BSE index was 2.86% lower at 28,962.47.

Positive coronavirus cases rose above 1,000 in India as of Sunday evening, government data showed https://www.mohfw.gov.in, while the total number of deaths touched 27. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

