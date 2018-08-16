FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Indian shares fall as rupee hits record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* BSE index down 0.5 pct, NSE index 0.4 pct lower

* Financials account for nearly half of losses

* HDFC, Kotak Mahindra biggest drags on NSE

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, with financials accounting for nearly half of the losses after the rupee fell to a fresh low against the dollar.

HDFC was the biggest drag with a drop of 2.5 percent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, which fell to its lowest since early May after the central bank said on Tuesday that its preference shares issue to dilute promoter shareholding was not acceptable.

Reliance Industries ended 0.9 percent lower after the oil-to-telecom behemoth declared force majeure on gasoline exports from its Jamnagar site.

The broader NSE index fell 0.4 percent to 11,385.05, while the BSE index declined 0.5 percent to 37,663.56.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

