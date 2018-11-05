Indian shares fall; Cipla down on disappointing earnings

* NSE index down 0.27 pct, BSE index 0.17 pct lower

* SBI rises after strong quarterly results

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by non-banking financial companies after a top government official raised concerns about liquidity in the sector.

However, losses were capped by gains in market heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and State Bank of India .

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.17 percent to 34,950.92, while the broader NSE index declined 0.27 percent to 10,524.

Shares of SBI ended 3.36 percent higher after the country’s biggest lender reported its first quarterly profit in four.

Among losers, Cipla fell 7.3 percent after the drugmaker posted a near 11 percent drop in its September-quarter profit and warned of “multiple headwinds” in the second half of the financial year.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)