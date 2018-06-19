Indian shares fall for 2nd day on U.S.-China trade war fears

* ICICI Bank ends lower

June 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as fears of a global trade war intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The broader NSE index ended 0.83 percent lower at 10,710.45, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.74 percent lower at 35,286.74.

ICICI Bank Ltd edged lower after the country’s third largest lender said Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar would go on leave until the completion of a probe over an alleged conflict of interest.

