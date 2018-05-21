FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares fall for fifth session; financial, pharma stocks drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index down 0.75 pct, BSE index 0.67 pct lower

* Both indexes post 5th straight day of falls

* Pharma stocks top pct losers

May 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a fifth straight session on Monday, with the NSE index closing at its lowest level in more than a month, as political turmoil in the southern state of Karnataka unnerved investors.

The broader NSE index closed 0.75 percent lower at 10,516.70, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.67 percent to 34,616.13.

The BSE index closed at its lowest level since April 25.

Financials were among the biggest drag on both indexes, with Housing Development Finance Corp ending 1.8 percent lower.

Pharma companies Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd were among the biggest losers, both closing over 4 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
