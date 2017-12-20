FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares fall from record highs ahead of cenbank minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday after hitting record highs earlier, as caution set in ahead of the release of the minutes from the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting earlier this month.

The BSE index fell 0.18 percent to end at 33,777.38, after earlier touching an all-time high of 33,956.31.

The broader NSE index fell 0.18 percent to end at 10,444.20. It earlier hit a record high of 10,494.45.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

