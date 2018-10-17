Indian shares fall more than 1 pct amid liquidity concerns

* NSE index down 1.2 pct, BSE index ends 1.1 pct lower

* Indiabulls Housing down 14.3 pct

* Reliance Q2 results awaited

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended more than one percent lower on Wednesday, dragged by financial stocks such as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd amid liquidity concerns.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.09 percent lower at 34,779.58 while the broader NSE index ended 1.24 percent weaker at 10,453.05. Indian markets have been facing a liquidity crunch owing to a depreciating rupee and higher oil prices.

Indiabulls Housing ended 14.3 percent lower and was the top percentage loser on NSE index.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 1.1 percent ahead of the company’s September quarter earnings due later in the day.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)