Indian shares fall on Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki

* Maruti Suzuki drops on disappointing qtrly results

* Zee Entertainment top drag with drop of 26.6 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower for a third session in four on Friday, dragged by Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.47 percent to 36,025.54, while the broader NSE index declined 0.64 percent to 10,780.55.

Both indexes snapped two straight weekly gains. The NSE index declined 1.2 percent, while the BSE index shed 1 percent.

Zee Entertainment’s shares were the biggest drag on the NSE index, tumbling 26.6 percent to their lowest close April 2018.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell 7.5 percent after the company posted a 17.2 percent drop in third-quarter profit.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)