Indian shares fall, snap 2-day winning streak

* NSE index down 0.4 pct, BSE index 0.3 pct lower

* Asian shares fall on rising U.S. bond yields

April 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning run, dragged down by financials such as ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd amid weak global cues.

The broader NSE index ended 0.41 percent lower at 10,570.55, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.33 percent lower at 34,501.27.

