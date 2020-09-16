Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

Sensex, Nifty flat amid China tensions; virus cases cross 5 million

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past at a screen displaying India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the budget, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Wednesday amid signs of a protracted standoff with China on the countries’ disputed border and the country’s coronavirus tally crossing the 5-million mark.

Investors also awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,533.00 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex 0.14% to 39,097.67 by 0347 GMT. Both the indexes closed 0.7% higher in the previous session.

Total cases of the novel coronavirus in India surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with a single-day jump of 90,123 infections, according to health ministry data.

The Nifty Bank Index was down 0.21%, with ICICI Bank Ltd being among the top drags on the Nifty 50.

Most broader Asian markets rose on Wednesday, extending a rally driven by upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic data.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up