April 28, 2020 / 4:07 AM / in 2 hours

Indian shares gain 1% as Indusind jumps on quarterly numbers

BENGALURU, April 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped more than 1% on Tuesday, helped by a rally in Indusind Bank , while overnight gains in Wall Street after some countries eased lockdown restrictions also buoyed sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.15% at 9,384.15, as of 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.12% to 32,097.43.

Shares of Indusind Bank surged 10% following the private-sector lender’s quarterly results after the bell on Monday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.51%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11%. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

