Indian shares gain for 3rd straight day as financials surge

* NSE, BSE indexes end 0.2% higher

* Indiabulls Housing Finance top gainer on NSE, up 3.4%

* Yes Bank falls 5.3% ahead of results

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for the third straight day on Wednesday, boosted by gains in financial stocks, with top lender State Bank of India (SBI) clocking a record closing high.

Twenty-eight of the 50 stocks on the broader NSE index fell, but gains in large cap stocks helped the bourse close up 0.21% at 11,687.5. The benchmark BSE index settled 0.22% higher at 39,215.64.

Property finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd topped the gains on the NSE index, closing 3.4% higher. Troubled peer Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ended up 11.2%.

SBI, India’s largest lender by assets, climbed 2.2%, driving the Nifty PSU Bank index 1.1% higher.

Yes Bank Ltd slumped 5.3% ahead of its quarterly results and was the biggest loser on the indexes, while automaker Eicher Motors Ltd dropped 3.2%.

For the mid-day report, see (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)