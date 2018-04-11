FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares gain for fifth session; IT, metals rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* IT index up for 2nd day, metals gain for 3rd session

* PSU banks fall after 4 sessions of gains

* Oil marketers slump after reports on price hike absorption

April 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, after touching a nearly one-month high, boosted by gains in information technology and metal stocks.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.18 percent higher at 33,940.44, while the broader NSE index closed up 0.14 percent at 10,417.15.

Nifty metal index ended 1.6 percent higher, while Nifty IT index gained for a second straight session, closing 1.45 percent higher.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.