Indian shares gain more than 1 percent as rupee recovers

* NSE index up 1.5 pct; BSE index up 1.4 pct

* Eight stocks in Nifty50 fall

* IT stocks falter

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian equities ended more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday with shares of non-banking financial companies staging a recovery, while IT stocks closed lower as the rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.35 percent at 34,760.89.

The broader NSE index ended 1.54 percent higher at 10,460.10.

Only eight out of fifty stocks ended lower on the NSE index, with IT majors Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Ltd down about 2 percent each.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)