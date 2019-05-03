Indian shares give up early gains as TCS slumps

* NSE, BSE indexes down 0.1 pct each

* TCS top loser on indexes

* Hindustan Unilever falls ahead of results

May 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course in late trade to end slightly lower on Friday, dragged by IT giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), which saw its worst day in nearly seven months.

The broader NSE index fell 0.11 percent to 11,712.25, while the benchmark BSE index shed 0.05 percent to end at 38,963.26. Both indexes finished the week about 0.3 percent lower.

TCS shares fell 3.8 percent and dragged the Nifty IT index to its worst close in over two weeks, hurt by a stronger rupee. A cut in IT services and outsourcing company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s 2019 revenue forecast also weighed on the sentiment.

Consumer company Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 1.7 percent ahead of its quarterly results.

Private-sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd, due to report results on Monday, rose 1.6 percent and was the top boost to the indexes.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)