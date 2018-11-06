Indian shares give up most gains; banks drag

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased most of their earlier gains to end little changed on Tuesday, with gains in IT and energy stocks slightly outweighing losses in banking counters.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.12 percent at 34,991.91, while the broader NSE index rose 0.06 percent at 10,530.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s stock, up 1.3 percent, was the top boost, while shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2.2 percent.

Shares of country’s largest lender State Bank of India ended 2.9 percent lower, while those of private-sector lender Axis Bank Ltd closed down 2.7 percent.

Miner Vedanta Ltd, which traded ex-dividend, was the top loser, with the stock falling 6.8 percent.