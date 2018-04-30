Indian shares hit near 3-month high; IT stocks, lenders gain

* NSE index up 0.5 pct, BSE index 0.6 pct higher

* Indexes hit highest level since Feb 2

* Reliance falls on disappointing Jio numbers

By Tanvi Mehta

April 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a near three-month high on Monday, in tandem with global markets, as technology shares gained and lenders rose on expectation of strong numbers from Housing Development Finance Corp and Kotak Mahindra Bank later in the day.

Gains were, however, capped as index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd fell as much as much as 3.5 percent, its biggest percentage loss since Feb. 2, after result from the oil-to-retail conglomerate’s telecoms arm Jio failed to cheer.

Asian shares extended gains as tensions in the Korean Peninsula eased and first-quarter earnings shone, even though some investors were cautious about the outlook amid the backdrop of a simmering U.S.-China trade dispute.

“We’re following the global trend, and there has not been any major disappointment in the domestic earnings season,” said Sumit Pokharna, deputy vice president, Kotak Securities.

There is some profit-booking in Reliance, plus the market was anticipating much better numbers from Jio, he added.

The broader NSE index was up 0.50 percent at 10,745.75 as of 0513 GMT, with State Bank of India and Yes Bank, up 2.6 percent and 2 percent respectively, leading the gains.

The benchmark BSE index was 0.57 percent higher at 35,167.75. Both the indexes hit their highest levels since Feb 2 and were poised to end the month higher after two consecutive months of losses.

IT stocks rose, with the Nifty IT index gaining as much as 2.3 percent aided by the recent weakness in the rupee.

Reliance dragged the Nifty Energy index, which was down as much as 2.1 percent, its biggest intraday percentage loss in over a month.

Bond and currency markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. Stock markets will remain shut on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)