Indian shares hit nearly 1-month closing high

* NSE index ends up 1.1 pct, BSE 1.05 pct higher

* Financials gain

March 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, driven by gains in financial stocks such as Axis Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, while investors also put their money into mid-cap stocks.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.05 percent at 36,442.54, its highest closing level since Feb. 11, while the broader NSE index ended 1.14 percent higher at 10,987.45, the highest close since Feb. 8.

The Nifty Mid-cap 100 index closed up 2.4 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)