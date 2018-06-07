FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares hit over 3-wk closing high; Reliance Industries gains

* NSE index up 0.78 pct, BSE index 0.81 pct higher

* Indexes post highest closing level since May 15

* Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank rise

June 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their highest in more than three weeks on Thursday, with market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd contributing most to gains.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.78 percent at 10,768.35, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.81 percent higher at 35,463.08.

Reliance Industries posted its sixth straight session of gains to rise 1.7 percent, while ICICI bank snapped a three-day losing streak to end 2.5 percent higher, a day after India’s central bank raised its policy rate for the first time in over four years.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
