January 24, 2018 / 10:25 AM / in 3 hours

Indian shares hit record closes; IT, banking stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closes on Wednesday as gains in banking and IT stocks offset losses in the energy and materials sectors.

State-run lenders rose after a government spokesperson said on Twitter that India would soon unveil details of its bank recapitalisation plan.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.02 percent at 11,086 while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.06 percent higher at 36,161.64. Both indexes posted record closes for the sixth straight session.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
