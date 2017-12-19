Indian shares hit record closing high, powered by auto cos

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian indexes marked record closing highs on Tuesday, driven by automakers as regional markets gained at the prospect of passage of a major U.S. tax bill, while the victory of Prime Minister Modi’s party in key state elections continue to boost sentiment.

The BSE index rose 0.7 percent to end at 33,836.74, while the broader NSE index ended 0.72 percent higher at 10,463.20.

Both the indexes advanced a fourth straight session.

Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rose as much as 5.9 percent and 2.6 percent respectively to hit all-time highs.

