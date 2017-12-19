FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 19, 2017 / 10:24 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Indian shares hit record closing high, powered by auto cos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian indexes marked record closing highs on Tuesday, driven by automakers as regional markets gained at the prospect of passage of a major U.S. tax bill, while the victory of Prime Minister Modi’s party in key state elections continue to boost sentiment.

The BSE index rose 0.7 percent to end at 33,836.74, while the broader NSE index ended 0.72 percent higher at 10,463.20.

Both the indexes advanced a fourth straight session.

Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rose as much as 5.9 percent and 2.6 percent respectively to hit all-time highs.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.